Kilkenny deaths for Monday, April 8

The late Joe Coady

The death has occurred of Joe Coady, Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Joe died peacefully after a brief illness in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny and surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, his daughter Catherine, Son in law Shane, grandson Joe, granddaughter Kate, his relatives and his many friends.

Reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh from 2pm on Tuesday followed by removal on Tuesday evening at 6.45pm to arrive in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch.

The late Frank Cullinane

The death has occurred of Frank Cullinane, Wexford Town and Freshford, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the loving care of his family. Retired Garda. Beloved husband of Irene, loving father of Margaret, Kieran, Tom and Ray, dearly loved brother of Peggy, Joan, Jimmy, Billy, Pat and the late John, Joe, Charlie and May. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, John, Mark, Sarah, Anne Marie, Kate, Laura, Ciara, Sadhbh, Tara and Ailbhe, daughters-in-law Margaret, Caroline and Mary, son-in-law Colm, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Macken's Funeral Home, Distillery Road, Wexford, on Monday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning from his residence at Belvedere Road at 11.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rowe Street, for 12 o’clock funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in Barntown cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Wexford Hospice Homecare.

The late Lorraine Grogan

The death has occurred of Lorraine Grogan, The Forge, Lower Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Saturday, 6th April 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford surrounded by her loving family predeceased by her brother Henry, Lorraine will be sadly missed by her husband Raymond, son Anthony, daughter Tara, parents Pat and Breda (Kenny), sister Maria, brothers Paul, Barry and Philip, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece Tracy, nephew Mark, extended family, neighbours and friends

Loraine will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, 8th April, from 7.30pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday, 9th April, to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Frank Grey

The death has occurred of Frank Gray (Ballybur, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny) 6th April 2019, at home, surrounded by his family, Frank (retired Engineer, Kilkenny Co. Council), sadly missed by Aifric, his children Mhairi, Colm and Ruan, their partners Darren, Victoria and Robert, brothers Alec and Michael, sisters Pat and Maureen, grandchildren Sofia, Ruairi, Daire and Saoirse, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home on Tuesday (9th April) from 5 o’clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o’clock followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock. Private cremation will follow on Thursday. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private, please.

The late Nickey Murphy

The death has occurred of Nickey Murphy, Millbanks Grove, Rosbercon and formerly Priory St, New Ross, Co Wexford. Loving husband of Noreen and father of William and Aine, sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Billy, sisters Mary, Rita, Lilly and Carmel, his mother-in-law Mary Phelan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Nick O'Brien

The death has occurred of Nick O'Brien, The Old Bridge Bar, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co Wexford, 7th April 2019. Nick (former chairman of The New Ross Urban & District Council) beloved husband of the late Kathy, father of the late Marion & brother of the late Pat.

Deeply regretted by his loving family son TJ, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Sinéad, Nick, Eamon, great-granddaughter Robyn, sister Eileen, his carer & friend Denise Roche, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 4pm tommorow, Monday 8th April 2019, concluding with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal from Doyle's Funeral Home at 10.40am on Tuesday 9th April 2019 to The Church of The Asssumption, Rosbercon, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.