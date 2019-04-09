Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, April 9

The late Patrick (Pakie) O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pakie) O'Keeffe (38 Wolfe Tone Street, Kilkenny) 7th April 2019, unexpectedly, at University Hospital, Waterford, Patrick (Pakie), beloved husband of the late Mary and father of the late David, sadly misssed by his loving sons Tom and Allan, sisters Anne (Lawlor) and Maureen (Kinsella), brother Damien, daughters-in-law Gillian and Sinéad, grandchildren Matthew, Rian, Mary-Anne, Sorcha, Caleb, Molly, Paddy, Chloe, Grace and Ellie, great grandchildren Holly and Davy, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening (9th April) from 7.30 o'clock with Rosary at 8.30 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 9.45 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The late Nickey Murphy

The death has occurred of Nickey Murphy

Millbanks Grove, Rosbercon, Kilkenny / New Ross, Wexford



Nickey Murphy, Millbanks Grove, Rosbercon and formerly Priory St, New Ross, Co Wexford. Loving husband of Noreen and father of William and Aine, sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Billy, sisters Mary, Rita, Lilly and Carmel, his mother-in-law Mary Phelan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, New Ross on Wednesday (10th April) from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm, Funeral arriving to St Mary & Michael's Parish Church, New Ross on Thursday morning for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Stephen's Cemetery.

House and funeral home private on Thursday morning please.