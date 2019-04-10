Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, April 10

The late Julia Cusack

The death has occurred of Julia Cusack (née Mc Craith), O'Gorman Home and formerly Chapel Ave, Ballyragget, Ballyragget, Kilkenny peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Wife of the late William (Limerick) and predeceased by her son Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Jimmy, Billy, John, Pat and Joe, daughters Esther and Bridget, brothers Tony and Michael, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home from 2.00pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 9.00pm. Funeral prayers on Thursday morning at 10.00am followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery.

The late Seamus Geoghegan

The death has occurred of Seamus Geoghegan, Old Road, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Seamus will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe followed by committal of Ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Jimmy Walsh

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Walsh, Narabane, Kilmacow, Kilkenny, son of the late Tommy and Annie. Deeply regretted by his brothers Sonny, Billy, Thomas and Senan, sisters Maudie (Mernagh), Reidie (Cass) and Margaret (Dunphy), aunt Maureen Gardner (née Walsh), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 4pm concluding with prayers at 6.30pm, followed by removal to St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to The Alzheimer’s Society.