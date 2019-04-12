Kilkenny deaths on Friday, April 12

The late Martin Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Martin Fitzpatrick ("Nore View House" Lower Dunmore, Co. Kilkenny) 12th April 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Martin, beloved husband of Anna and loving father of Patrick and James, sadly missed by his wife and sons, sister Nora, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (12th April) from 5.30 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Michael Kelly

The death has occurred of Michael Kelly, Kilfane West, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his mother Rene, and sadly missed by his loving father Mike, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, Co. Carlow from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday with prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Sunday followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Margaret O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Margaret O’Reilly (nee Wallace)Newhouse,Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully on Thursday 11th April 2019, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Rehab Unit, St Columba’s Hospital Thomastown, following an illness bravely borne, in her 58th year. Loving wife of PJ and beloved mother of Ri-Jan. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Peadar, grandchildren, Jack, Lily and Ted, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, relatives and her large circle of friends.

Reposing at her daughter Ri-Jan’s house, Newhouse, Thomastown (R95 DV70) on Saturday 13th April from 12 noon with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to St Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge on Sunday 14th April for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Thomastown. House is strictly private on Sunday morning. Family flowers only please – donations, if desired, to The Carlow / Kilkenny Homecare Team. Donation boxes will be situated at the house and in the church.