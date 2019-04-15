Kilkenny deaths for Monday, April 15

The late Veronica Colclough

The death has occurred of Veronica Colclough, (nee Mahon) (Dunningstown Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Banagher, Co. Offaly) 12th April 2019, peacefully, at home, after a short illness, beloved wife of Frank and loving mother of Martina, Brian and Frank, sadly missed by her husband and family, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny on Sunday (14th April) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.

The late Martin Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Martin Fitzpatrick ("Nore View House" Lower Dunmore, Co. Kilkenny) 12th April 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Martin, beloved husband of Anna and loving father of Patrick and James, sadly missed by his wife and sons, sister Nora, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (12th April) from 5.30 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Michael Kelly

The death has occurred of Michael Kelly, Kilfane West, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his mother Rene, and sadly missed by his loving father Mike, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, Co. Carlow from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday with prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Sunday followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Margaret O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Reilly (née Wallace), Newhouse, Thomastown, Kilkenny / Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny,

eacefully on Thursday 11th April 2019, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Rehab Unit, St Columba’s Hospital Thomastown, following an illness bravely borne, in her 58th year. Loving wife of PJ and beloved mother of Ri-Jan. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Peadar, grandchildren, Jack, Lily and Ted, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, relatives and her large circle of friends.

Reposing at her daughter Ri-Jan’s house, Newhouse, Thomastown (R95 DV70) on Saturday 13th April from 12 noon with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to St Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge on Sunday 14th April for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Thomastown. House is strictly private on Sunday morning. Family flowers only please – donations, if desired, to The Carlow / Kilkenny Homecare Team. Donation boxes will be situated at the house and in the church.

The late John Roche

The death has occurred of John Roche, Kilmurry, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Thursday, 11th April 2019, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family predeceased by his parents Michael and Philomena, John will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen (nee Moran), daughter Clara, sons Mark, Stephen and Jonathan, daughter-in-law Julie, his grandson Samuel, brother Frank, sisters Mary (Kennedy) and Noleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, extended family and friends.

John will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Saturday, 13th April, from 2.30pm untill 5pm. Removal on Sunday, 14th April, from John's home to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 1.15pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.