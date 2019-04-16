Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, April 16

The late Anastasia (Babs) O'Connor (nee Langton)

The death has occurred of Anastasia (Babs) O'Connor (nee Langton) (Craddockstown House Nursing Home, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mount Brilliant Road, Greenshill, Kilkenny), 15th April 2019, peacefully, at Craddockstown House. Anastasia (Babs), beloved wife of the late Derek and cherished mother of Theresa, Miriam and Paddy, sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Chris (Grace) and Margaret (Hill), sons-in-law Michael and Maurice, grandchildren Derek, Madeline and Rebecca, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Theresa's home at Rathasker House, Naas, Co. Kildare (W91 V44V) on Tuesday (16th April) from 5 to 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o'clock in St. John's Church, Kilkenny followed by interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny.

The late Veronica Colclough (nee Mahon)

The death has occurred of Veronica Colclough, (nee Mahon) (Dunningstown Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Banagher, Co. Offaly) 12th April 2019, peacefully, at home, after a short illness, beloved wife of Frank and loving mother of Martina, Brian and Frank, sadly missed by her husband and family, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny on Sunday (14th April) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.