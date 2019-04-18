Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, April 18

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Phelan, Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny.

Johnny passed away following a tragic accident. Beloved husband of Kathleen, deeply loved father of John, Michael, Mary and Bernie and adored granddad of Sam, Liliana, Jack, Rachel, James and Aoibhín. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Mike, Denis, Seamus and Thomas, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Nora, Anna, Bridget, Eileen and Josie, daughters-in-law, Maria and Martina, son-in-law Neddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wonderful circle of friends.

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4 until 9pm. Arriving on Sunday at St Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.