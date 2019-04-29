Kilkenny deaths for Monday, April 29

The late John cleere

The death has occurred of John Cleere, 3 Ashwood House, Garringreen, Kilkenny and 4 St. Joseph's Terrace, Urlingford. John died peacefully at Castlecomer District Hospital surrounded by his loving family following a short illness battled with dignity aged 58 yrs.Predeceased by his father Sean. Deeply regretted by his mother Eileen, sisters Kay, Bernie, Jacinta, Anne and Monica, brothers Kevin and Alan, brothers in law Seamus, Pat and Greg, niece, nephews and close friends Simon, Laurence and Joan.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Monday evening from 5.30 until 7.30 followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving at 8 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick's Churchyard, Graine.

The late Seán Bateman

The death has occurred of Seán (Seanie)Bateman (Fr. Hayden Road, Kilkenny) 26th April 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Seán (Seanie), beloved husband of the late Nan and much loved father of Chris and Paul, sadly missed by his loving sons, sister Peggy, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law Paddy, sister-in-law Peggy, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home on Monday (29th April) from 5 o’clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o’clock followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Rita Murray

The death has occurred of Rita Murray (nee Coughlan) Garrythomas, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny on 27th April 2019, wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family sons Joe, Dave and Pat, daughter Mona, grandchildren, brother Nicky, sister Kitty, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Monday from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning following Prayers at 11am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Nicholas' Church, Windgap. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The late Lily O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Lilly O'Keeffe (née Long), 1 St. Anne’s Terrace, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, sons Michael and Fran, daughters-in-law Sheila and Rosie, grandchildren Mark, Kevin, Kerri, Gavin and Ciara, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4pm with prayers at 7pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial after in the old cemetery Mooncoin.