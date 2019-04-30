Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, April 30

The late Sean Croke

The death has occurred of Sean Croke, The Shop, Ballygriffin, Carrigeen, Kilkenny. Sean passed away peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his wife Mary (née Walsh, Kilaspy). Deeply regretted by his son John, daughters Josephine, Bridget, Margaret, Martina, Marie, Bernie, Fiona and Eileen, brother Paddy, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Thursday at The Church of The Assumption, Mooncoin for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ‘Friends of St. Patrick’s’. House private please.

The late Lena O'Neill

The death has occurred of Lena O'Neill (née Hosey), Kiltown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Martin, and sister Bridget. Lena will be sadly missed by her brothers Anthony, Pat and James, sister Mary, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 4pm on Tuesday evening. Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm on Tuesday evening. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.