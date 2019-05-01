Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, May 1

The late Rita Murphy

The death has occurred of Rita Murphy (née Walsh) Rita (Main Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and late of Ballyouskill, Co. Kilkenny) April 28th, 2019 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital; beloved wife of the late Séan and dear mother of Paula, Carmel and the late John; she will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Noreen and Bridie, sons-in-law René and Olan, grandchildren Caitlin, Eoghan and Aidan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday (May 1st) from 4pm until 8pm with prayers at 5pm. Removal on Thursday (May 2nd) to St. Mary’s Priory, Tallaght Village arriving for 11am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701. House private on Thursday morning.

The late Sean Croke

The death has occurred of Sean Croke, The Shop, Ballygriffin, Carrigeen, Kilkenny. Sean passed away peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his wife Mary (née Walsh, Kilaspy). Deeply regretted by his son John, daughters Josephine, Bridget, Margaret, Martina, Marie, Bernie, Fiona and Eileen, brother Paddy, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Thursday at The Church of The Assumption, Mooncoin for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ‘Friends of St. Patrick’s’. House private please.