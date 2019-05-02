Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, May 2

The late Victor Browne

Browne, Victor (London and formerly of Kilkenny) 12th April 2019, peacefully, in the tender care of Brookside Lodge Care Home, Islington, beloved son of the late William and Maureen Browne, High St. Kilkenny, dear brother of Imelda (Gillespie), Frances (Norton) and the late Moira (Cafferty), sadly missed by his sisters, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (7th May) in London. Graveside Prayers and Committal will take place on Thursday (9th May) at 12 noon in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Kilkenny.

The late Jack Rochford

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Rochford, Ballyleigh, New Ross, Wexford / The Rower, Kilkenny, beloved husband of Josie, father of Tommy (Adamstown) and Mary (Kelly), brother of Paddy and the late Peggy (Murphy) and Tommy, sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, brother, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cooney’s Funeral Home, New Ross, on Thursday (2nd May) from 3pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Drummond. Funeral Mass on Friday (3rd May) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rathgarogue Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The New Community Hospital, New Ross.

The late Rita Murphy

The death has occurred of Rita Murphy (née Walsh)

Murphy (née Walsh) Rita (Main Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and late of Ballyouskill, Co. Kilkenny) April 28th, 2019 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital; beloved wife of the late Séan and dear mother of Paula, Carmel and the late John; she will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Noreen and Bridie, sons-in-law René and Olan, grandchildren Caitlin, Eoghan and Aidan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday (May 1st) from 4pm until 8pm with prayers at 5pm. Removal on Thursday (May 2nd) to St. Mary’s Priory, Tallaght Village arriving for 11am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning.