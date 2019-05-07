Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, May 7

The late Patrick (Pat) Power

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Power, Forristalstown and late of Cappagh, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny on May 6. Patrick (Pat) beloved husband of Angela. Deeply regretted by relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm today, Tuesday concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St James' Church, Glenmore, for 11am Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 8th May, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

The late Msgr James Walsh

The death has occurred of Very Rev Msgr James Walsh

Ballagh, Knocktopher, Kilkenny, retired pastor of St. Christopher’s Church and also St. Cyprion’s Church, San Jose, California. He passed away peacefully at his home in Ballagh. Son of the late Neddy and Babs, brother of the late John. Sadly missed by his family Annie, Margaret, Willie, Eddie and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons' Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 3pm until 7pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Hugginstown. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

The late Mick Long

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Long, late of Curragun, Owning, Piltown, Kilkenny. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Monday from 3pm with removal at 5pm to Tullahought Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Joseph’s Home, Kilmoganny.