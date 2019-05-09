Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, May 9

The late Jimmy Dempsey

The death has occurred of Jimmy Dempsey, Ballyellen, Goresbridge, Kilkenny at the District Hospital Carlow. Jimmy, predeceased by his daughter Yvonne; sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, family Sandra, Tony, Beatrice and James, grandchildren Colin, Sadhbh, Seán, Avril, TJ and Abbi, great-grandchild Riley, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Somer's Funeral Home, Bagenalstown (Eir Code R21- DY66) on Thursday from 2pm concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning arriving at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

The late Sean Holden

The death has occurred of Sean Holden, St. Anne's Terrace, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. he died on Wednesday, 8th May 2019, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. predeceased by his parents Michael and Kitty, sister Mary (Lannon), Sean will be sadly missed by his loving son David, grand daughter Orla, brother-in-law Michael, nephew Lee, nieces Nicola (Foley) and Tara (Lannon), grand nephews, grand nieces, great grand nephew, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Sean will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Friday 10th May, from 4.00pm followed by removal on at 6.45pm to Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Sunday 12th May at 11.15am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Teresa O'Shea

The death has occurred of Teresa O'Shea (née Scott), Cherrymount, Stoneyford, Kilkenny, peacefully at her residence on Wednesday 8th May 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Michael, daughters Maria and Tracy, son Derek, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R95 WR50) on Thursday from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Stoneyford, for Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.