Kilkenny deaths for Friday, May 10

The late Joe Aylward

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Aylward, Killeen, Mullinavat, Kilkenny and late of Kildrummey, Windgap, who died on Thursday, 9th May 2019, peacefully at St. Patrick's Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, brothers Dick and Jimmy, sisters Biddy and Peg, Joe will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ena (nee Frisby), sons Patrick and Paul, daughters Maria, Aileen, Kathryn and Brigid, sons-in-law Enda, Des, Magdi and Owen, daughters-in-law Verna and Ann-Marie, his 14 grandchildren Josh, Ellie, Evie, Elijah, Jack, Katie, Yussef, Ruth, Saif, Aoife, Yasmeen, Lauren, Raiyan and Hannah, brothers Patrick, Tom, Brendan and John, sisters Lena, Kathleen (Kearns), Sr. Alice and Betty, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Joe will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Sunday, 12th May, from 2pm to 5pm, Removal on Monday, 13th May, to St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Breda O'Leary

The death has occurred of Brigid (Breda) O'LEARY (née O'Neill), St. Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, peacefully, at home, Brigid (Breda), beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of Maree and the late Tom and Danny, sadly missed by her loving daughter, daughters-in-law Ursula and Una, grandchildren David, Brian, Aidan and Michelle, great-grandchildren Keelyn, Ayda, Tom, Ayla and Finn, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Sunday (12th May) from 5 o'clock witth Funeral Prayers at 6 o'clock followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.