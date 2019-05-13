Kilkenny deaths for Monday, May 13

The late Audrey Marnell

The death has occurred of Audrey Marnell (nee McAuley) (15 Clarnwood, Freshford Road, Kilkenny) 11th May 2019, peacefully, at University Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by her family. Audrey, beloved wife of John and much loved mother of John and Andria. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, brother Patrick, sisters Helen, Mary and Stephanie, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Seán, Ada and Áine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Monday (13th May) from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Tuesday please.

The late Mary Egan

The death has occurred of Mary Egan (née Quinn) Tullahought, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, son Tom, daughters Kathleen, Teresa and Trish, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her daughter Kathleen's residence, Tullahought (E32PV09) on Tuesday, May 14th, from 3pm with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, May 15th, to St Nicholas' Church, Tullahought, for 12 noon requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Billy Irish

he death has occurred of William (Billy) Irish, The Orchard, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Sunday. Predeceased by his wife Ellen (nee Fitzgerald), parents Patrick and Nora, brothers Pat and Andy, sister Gretta (O'Neill), Billy will be sadly missed by his sisters Biddy (Dunphy) and Noreen (Kelly), sisters-in-law Kate and Mary, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

The late James Trait

The death has occurred of James Trait (Thornback, Kilkenny) May 11th 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Husband of Teresa and much loved father of P.J., Sandra, Therese, Bernice, James, Ashleigh and Bill. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers John and Martin, sisters Joan and Rose, son-in- law Billy, daughter-in-law Lexie, Jame's partner Annalisa , Therese's partner David, grandchildren Aine, Naomi, Marcus, Adam and Faye, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. funeral arrangements later.

The late Joe Breen

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Breen, Knocknadogue, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, in the loving care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny surrounded by his family. In his 92nd Year. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Brigid and brother Tommy. Much loved Father of Breda, Margaret, Gerard, James and Peter. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Helen, Geraldine and Anne Marie, sons-in-law Denis and Pádraig, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his Home (Eircode R95 YK6X) from 6pm on Saturday and from 2pm on Sunday. Vigil Prayers & Rosary on Saturday night at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Sunday evening at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Doheny

The death has occurred of Mrs. Mary Doheny, (nee Walsh), Clashacollaire, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully at her residence on Saturday, 11th May 2019. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons John, Dermot and Peter, daughters Mary (Gregg), Kathleen (Funchion), Ann (Jackman) and Imelda (Walsh), grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Saturday, 11th May, from 8pm with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 9pm. Reposing on Sunday from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Callan. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late Jimmy Egan

The death has occurred of Jimmy Egan, Moate Park, Ballyragget Co Kilkenny 11th May 2019, Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his son Sean, daughter-in-law Regina, relatives and a large circle of friends R.I P. Reposing at Coadys Funeral Home Castlecomer from 5pm Monday 13th with rosary at 8pm. Removal Tuesday morning to St Patrick's Church Ballyragget for 11am requiem mass followed by burial in St Finnan's cemetery Ballyragget.

The late Dick Gaule

Richard (Dick) Gaule; Slievecorragh, Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny. 11th May 2019. Dick, loving husband of Kitty and father of John, Paddy, Richie and Mikey. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his brother Paddy, sisters Alice, Mary, Bridget and Josie, daughters-in-law Carol, Emma, Nellie and Juliet, grandchildren Odhrán, Roisín, Ellie, Luke and Laila, Uncle Peter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 3pm on Monday, 13th May, 2019 concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive to The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 14th May, 2019 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Morrissey

The death has occurred of John Morrissey, Clogh, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny who died Saturday, 11th May 2019, peacefully at his residence in his 94th year. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary and his brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Michael and Anthony, grandchildren Hannah, Shane, Harry and Áine, daughters in law Margaret and Emer, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends

John will be reposing in Moran's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 5pm Saturday with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral prayers on Sunday evening followed by removal at 7 o'clock to St Patrick's Church, Clogh. Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock on Monday followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.