Kilkenny deaths for Friday, May 17

The late Tommy O'Connell

The death has occurred of Tommy O'Connell, 71 Maudlin St., Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary (Fortune) Sen. Freshford, nieces Mary, Noreen, nephews Eddie, Thomas, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny on Saturday evening from 5pm. Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning in St. John's Church, Kilkenny at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Galmoy Cemetery.

The late Pat Kelliher

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Kelleher (Newpark Lawn, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny and late of Millstreet, Co. Cork and Mullingar, Co. Westmeath) 15th May 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Pat, (formerly of Coillte), beloved husband of the late Kathleen and much loved father of Padhraic, Gabriel, Ciarán and Ronan, sadly missed by his loving sons, brother Con, sister Nora, daughters-in-law Helen, Delia, Marzena and Sinéad, grandchildren Daniel, David, Matthew, Ava and Samuel, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny on Friday (May 17th) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 4pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.