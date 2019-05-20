Kilkenny deaths for Monday, May 20

The late Pat Cuddihy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Cuddihy (Riverside Drive, Kilkenny and late of Freshford) 19th May 2019, at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Pat, sadly missed by his wife Theresa, children Maria, Patricia, Ciarán and Corina, sons-in-law John and Ian, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Amy, Charlotte, Daniel and Holly, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (20th May) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Mary O'Neill

The death has occurred of Mary Delaney O'Neill, Sidegate, Moneenroe, Castlecomer and formerly of Glosna, Athy Road, Wolfhill, Co. Laois, peacefully at Home surrounded by her Family. Mary will be sadly missed by her husband Martin, sister, brothers, aunt, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her Home from 5pm on Saturday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Sunday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Monday morning, please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team (donation box in church).

The late Mary Quirke

The death has occurred of Mary Quirke (née McEnery), Cappahayden, Callan, Kilkenny. Mary died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Jackie and Margaret, sons J.J., Michael and Joe, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, brother Tommy, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (R95H9X3) from 5 o'clock on Monday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of The Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.