Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, May 21

The late Dr John Connolly

The death has occurred of Dr. John Connolly (Ardbrack/Kilkenny/Carlisle, UK) on May 20th 2019, peacefully in the exceptional care of the Nurses and Staff of Eldercare, and in the presence of his loving family. Dr. John Connolly, beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Golding) of Newry, and father of Eileen, Denis, Ann and Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, relatives and friends.

Reception on Wednesday morning at 12 noon at St. John the Baptist Church Kinsale followed by Requiem Mass Funeral afterwards to St. Eltins cemetery Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Croí.

The late Nancy Egan

The death has occurred of Nancy Egan, formerly of Kilfane, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Nancy died on Friday, 17 May, peacefully at Nazareth Home, Malahide Road, Dublin. Nancy is deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11 am on Wednesday in St. Kieran's Church, Tullaherin, Co. Kilkenny followed by interment in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co, Kilkenny.

The late Edmund (Eddie) Hartley

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Hartley, Kilmurry, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Sunday, 19th May 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents William and Mary, Eddie will be sadly missed by his sister Alice, brother Billy, sister-in-law Rena, niece Eithne, nephews Liam, Eamon and Ronan, grand nephew Charlie, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Eddie will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday, 21st May, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, Requiem Mass on Wednesday 22nd May at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Norton

The death has occurred of John Norton on 20th May, 2019. (Late of Shankill and formerly of Kilkenny City) (peacefully) surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Sadly missed by his loving children Ciara, John and Conor, daughters-in-law Bridget, Tiina, grandchildren Molly, Adil, Caoilin, Katey, William, Ross and Tommy, carer Sinead, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, Off Newtown Park Avenue, Blackrock, Thursday from 5 o’c to 7o’c with a humanist service thereafter. Cremation on Friday will be private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. A donation box will appear in the funeral home on Thursday. All enquiries to Massey Bros. Funerals, Blackrock on 01 2804454.