Kilkenny deaths for Friday, May 24

The late Fintan Conway

The death has occurred of Fintan Conway (Castlecomer and Dublin) On May 23rd, 2019, (peacefully) at the Cork University Hospital. FINTAN, Sallynoggin, Co. Dublin (and late of Castlecomer, Co.Kilkenny). Beloved husband of the late Sonny, loving father of Richard, Joan (Faras) and Aideen (Marshall) and beloved brother of Leo, Catherine (Cussen), Monica, Annette (King) and the late Lucy (McKenna) and Fr. Richard. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, and friends.

Reception into the Sacred Heart Church, Monkstown, Co. Cork on Saturday at 12.10pm for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. No flowers by request.

The late Derry Griffin

The death has occurred of Derry Griffin, Kenure Avenue, Powerscourt, Waterford who died on Thursday 23rd May 2019 peacefully at St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family, Predeceased by his wife Alice (nee Carroll late of Piltown) Derry will be sadly missed by his daughter Nicola (Griffin), son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Katherine and Gearóid, sisters Teresa (O'Callaghan) and Brigid (Crowley), sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Donal, nieces, nephews family, neighbours and friends.

Derry will be reposing in Powers Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Saturday 25th May from 3pm until 5pm, removal on Sunday 26th May to the Church of The Assumption, Piltown arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

The late Catherine Hannon

The death has occurred of Catherine Hannon (née Brett)

Skeard, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Waterford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bill, sisters Eily (Tyrell) and Margaret (Brett), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Saturday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

The late Caroline Jones

The death has occurred of Caroline Jones (née Nolan), Lower Firoda and formerly Marymount, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Loving Mother to the late Claire and Karen, and sister to the late Ann. Caroline will be sadly missed by her husband Les, son Jason, daughter-in-law Maxine, grand-daughters Grace and Ava, parents Mick and Joanie Nolan, sisters Marian, Tricia, Carmel and Frances, brothers Mickie, Johnny, Barry and Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing from 4pm on Sunday at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Funeral Prayers on Sunday evening at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please.

The late Eileen Lawler

The death has occurred of Eileen Lawler (née Shaw), Coon, Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her brother, Dan Shaw. Deeply regretted by her husband Willie, her sons Aidan and Dermot and their wives, Tracy and Eleanor, her grandchildren Lauren, Eva, Aaron, Keela and Rhian, her brothers Matty (San Francisco) and Tom (Rathdrum), her sisters Winnie (Dublin) and Maureen (Thurles), her brothers-in-law, her sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Aidan and Tracy’s residence in Coon East (R93H7P2) from 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25th. Funeral prayers there at 6.15 p.m. Saturday, followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Coon. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.00 a.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team, there will be a donation box in the church.