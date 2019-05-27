Kilkenny deaths for Monday, May 27

The late Margaret (Rita) Connolly

The death has occurred of Margaret (Rita) Connolly (née Conway), late of Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Shankill, Co. Dublin, passed away peacefully on 25th May, 2019, in her 81st year, at home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late John, devoted mother of Paul, Derek, Geraldine, Karen and Keva, adored granny of Ciara, Eimear, Graham, James, Ander, Noah and Eoin, much loved sister of Catherine (Patty) Campbell and the late Anne Werner and Vera Cunningham, fondly remembered by her son-in-law Gary English, daughter-in-law Angela, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Monday (27th May) from 5.00pm-7pm, with prayers at 6.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (28th May) at 10.00am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill followed by cremation in Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only please.

The late Laurence (Larry) Dunne

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Dunne, Cedar Hights, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Larry passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, his daughter Catherine, his sons Gerard and Liam, his son-in-law Kevin, his daughters-in-law Olive and Roseleen, his grandchildren Roisin, Hannah, Emily, Andrew, Eoghan, Sean, Cian, David and James, his sisters Annie and Elizabeth, his brothers Billy, Matt and Jack, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh from 2pm (Monday). Removal at 6:45pm on Monday evening to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Kit Holohan

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kit) Holohan (nee Higgins) (65 Assumption Place, Kilkenny and formerly of Ossory Park) 25th May 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Catherine (Kit), beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Trish, Michael and Marlene. Sadly missed by her husband and family, daughter-in-law Roberta, son-in-law Gordon, grandchildren Michelle, Laura, Katherina, Kayne, Dara, Kayla, Sarah and Daniel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday (27th May) from 5 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 9.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Foundation.

The late Aine Hannah Mulhall

The death has occurred of Aine Hannah Mulhall (née McCarthy) Poulacapple, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly "Damascus", Bonnettstown, Co. Kilkenny. May 25th 2019 peacefully at her son's residence Poulacapple, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. (Eircode:R95HW72). Pre-deceased by her loving husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her sons; Martin and Ger, daughters; Marie and Helen, sister Aggie, sons-in-law; John and Billy, daughters-in-law; Joesphine and Helen, grandchildren and great-grand-children, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in her son Martin's residence Poulacapple, Callan, (R95HW72) on Monday, May 27th, from 3pm with removal at 7pm to St Canice's Church, Kilkenny to arrive at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, May 28th, at 11am followed by burial in Bennettsbridge Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

The late

The death has occurred of Rita McDonald, Bohermore, Graignamanagh, County Kilkenny.

Rita passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Gowran Abbey Nursing home on Friday. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Una, her son in law Matt, grandchildren Thomas and Emma, her sisters, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home in Bohermore from 5pm today (Saturday) and from 2pm tomorrow (Sunday). Removal at 6.45pm on Sunday evening to arrive at Duiske Abbey Graignamanagh at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Monday afternoon follwed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

At Rita's request no flowers or cards please and donations if desired can be made to Gahan House, Graignamanagh and the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Collection box at wake and funeral.

The late Michael Meaney

The death has occurred of Michael Meaney, 2 Nunnery Lane, New Ross, Wexford / Rosbercon, Kilkenny and late of The Milebush, Co. Kilkenny). Beloved husband of the late Mary, father of Noel, Michael, Patrick, Breda, Mary, Kevin and Deirdre, sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters. sisters Mary and Kathleen, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cooney’s Funeral Home, New Ross, on Sunday (26th May) from 2pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary and Michael’s Parish Church, New Ross. Requiem Mass on Monday (27th May) at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, New Ross.