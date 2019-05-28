Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, May 28

The late Kathleen Heffernan (née Moran)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Heffernan (née Moran), Yellow Road, Aughamuckey, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, suddenly at Home. Predeceased by her husband Mark and son Tom. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her son Tim, daughter-in-law Helen, grandson Thomas, sister-in-law Sheila, brother-in-law Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Dick Walshe

The death has occurred of Dick Walshe, The Church, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny. Recently predeceased by his wife Kitty who died on Tuesday last, 21st May. Dick in his 102nd year died peacefully at his residence on Monday 27th May 2019. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, son Richard, daughter Dorothy, daughter-in-law Maura, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends, Tullaroan GAA Club, Fianna Fail Cumann, IFA, Tullaroan Gun Club and former work colleagues in Glanbia.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Wednesday from 4.00pm. Funeral Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan arriving approximately at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery.