Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, May 30

The late Ned Power

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Power, Ballymountain, Carrigeen, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Edel, son Anthony, brothers Tommy, Willie and Dick, sisters Stasia, Peggy, Bridget, Alice and Mary, son-in-law Dennis, daughter-in-law Suzanne, granddaughters Amy and Kate, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4pm until 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The late Martin Tallis

The death has occurred of Martin Tallis, 16 Ashbrook, Ferrybank, Waterford and late of Grange, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Valerie, son-in-law Karl, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford on Thursday evening from 6 o'clock with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock in Clontubrid Church followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, to Huntington's Disease Association. Donation Box in Church.