Kilkenny deaths for Friday, May 31

The late Stella Byrne

The death has occurred of Stella Byrne (nee Kealy) (late of Woodlawn, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny) 30th May 2019, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Stella, beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Sinéad, dear sister of Paddy, Mary and the late Kathleen, sadly missed by her loving family, her son-in-law Anthony, granddaughter Kayla, sisters-in-law Tess and Una, brothers-in-law Eddie, Kevin and Jimmy, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (31st May) from 5.30 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The late Annie Dalton

The death has occurred of Annie Dalton Annie, Main Street, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny, (formerly the Mill Road, Gowran). peacefully at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving Brothers, Sisters, extended family and friends R.I.P. Reposing in Hehirs Funeral Home Kilkenny from 5.30 on Friday 31st May with prayers at 7.30. Removal on Saturday to Church of the Assumption, Gowran for 1 o' clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Nolan

The death has occurred of Noeleen Nolan (nee Condon) (Somerton, Jenkinstown, Co. Kilkenny (R95 TH92) and late of Kellsgrange, Kells) 30th May 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Noeleen, beloved wife of Brian and loving sister of Ted, Elizabeth, Catherine, Mary and Tom, sadly missed by her husband and family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Somerton on Friday (31st May) from 5 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Colman's Church, Conahy, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday please.