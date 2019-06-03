Kilkenny deaths for Monday, June 3

The late Gerry Murphy

The death has occurred of Gerry Murphy, Viewmount, Paulstown, Kilkenny, in the loving care of his devoted wife Mary, family Liz, Michael, Ger, Caroline, Tom, John and Rick, sons in law Vinny and David, daughters in law Marie, Carmel, Aislinn and Naomi, his 21 grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, cousins, and friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode R95 E4PO) on Tuesday from 3 oc, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8 oc. Removal on Wednesday morning, arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, for Funeral Mass at 11 oc. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/ Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The late Jim Ryan

The death has occurred of Jim Ryan; Guilcough Mór, Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny, 1st June 2019. Jim, predeceased by his parents John & Mary and his sister Alice. Deeply regretted by his loving family; wife Margaret, children Mary, John, Lisa, Alison, Anne-Marie & Joan, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers Willie & Pat, sisters Breda & Mary, grandchildren Mark, Niamh, Aoife, Caoimhe, Neil, Katie, Cathal, Livia, Nicky, Tomas, Tommy, Jamie, Sophia, T.J and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neices, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 3pm on Tuesday 4th June, concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral to arrive at St. David's Church, Listerlin (Mullinarrigle) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday 5th June with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas Walsh

The death has occurred of Thomas Walsh, New Aglish and Corluddy, Carrigeen, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sisters Patricia (Fripps) and Bernie (Sutton), brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 6.00pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Arriving on Tuesday at St. Kevin’s Church, Carrigeen, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

The late Sinead O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Sinéad O'Sullivan, Talbot's Grove, Freshford Road, Kilkenny and late of Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. June 1 at Aut Even Hospital. Much loved wife of Eoin (Maher), loving mother of Daire, Seán and Clodagh and beloved daughter of Helen and the late John Joe. She will be deeply missed by her husband, sons, daughter, mother, sisters Margaret, Mary and Áine, brothers Enda and John, parents-in-law Tim and Dolores, aunts, uncle, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, her Loreto colleagues, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral today (Monday), after 11am Requiem Mass in st Canice's Church, Kilkenny, to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.