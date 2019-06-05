Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, June 5

The late Peter Brennan

The death has occurred of Peter Brennan Peter, 16 Village Court, Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny and late of Loughsullis, Dunnamaggin, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully at Waterford University Hospital on Monday, 3rd June 2019. Pre-deceased by his parents Mattie and Margaret, sister Kathleen (O’Neill), brothers Tom and Larry. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, daughter Margaret, son Denis, son-in-law Gary Rudge, daughter-in-law Ann Marie Hughes, grandchildren Oisin, Bobbie, Conor, Lorcan and Lauren, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his son, Denis’s residence, “Snowhill”, Ennisnag, Co. Kilkenny (R95 AX52) on Friday, 7th June, from 3pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9pm. Funeral arriving to St. Fiacre’s Church, Loughboy, Kilkenny on Saturday, 8th June, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny. House Private please on Saturday morning.

The late Paul (Hodgie) Hogan

The death has occurred of Paul (Hodgie) Hogan (2 Nore Terrace, Maudlin Street, Kilkenny) 4th June 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, Paul (Hodgie), beloved son of the late Paddy and Tess and much loved brother of Moira, Ann, Nuala, Tess, Dolores and Caroline, sadly missed by his loving sisters, aunts Chris and Frances, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (5th June) from 4.30 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Richard McGee

The death has occurred of Richard McGee, Drumdowney, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Bolgers (The Fairview), Ballybricken and late of Lusk, Dublin, loving husband of the late Breda (Birdie), loved and much loved father of Matthew, Robert & Emma, will be sadly missed my his brothers Stephen & Jim, sisters Anne, Mary, Liz, Monica, Bridget, Catherine, Bernie & Peggy, sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, grandchild Cora Jane, daughter-in-law Jane, son-in-law Kevin, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of Assumption, Slieverue. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Judy Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Judy Fitzpatrick (nee Freaney) (Sycamore Drive, Ardnore, Bennettsbridge Road, Kilkenny and late of Nine-Mile-House, Co. Tipperary) June 2nd 2019 in the loving care of her daughter Mary and more recently the staff of St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Mary, Seán, Richard and Hilary. She will be deeply missed by her daughters, sons, sister Nora, brother Martin, daughters-in-law Jean and Kathleen, son-in-law Joachim, grand-daughters, grandsons, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny (R95 FH90) from 5.30p.m. on Tuesday (June 4th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown. Funeral on Wednesday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to a children's charity of your choice. House private.

The late Eileen Moran

The death has occurred of Eileen Moran (née Tynan) Navan Road, Dublin 7 and late of Skehana, Castlecomer passed away peacefully on June 2nd 2019 aged 96 years in the loving care of the staff at Conall Ward, St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park; beloved wife of the late Jimmy and dearest mother of Maria and James. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Denis, grandchildren Niamh and Cillian, goddaughter Veronica, sisters Mary, Norah and Bernadette, brothers Tom and Mal, brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Margaret, Nuala, Anna and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Bourke’s Funeral Home, 71 Queen Street, Dublin 7 on Tuesday afternoon from 3pm until removal at 4.30pm to The Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road arriving at 5pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road with burial afterwards in the graveyard of The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny (arriving at 1pm approx).

The late Laurence (Larry) Walshe

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Walshe (Late of Cappagh, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny). June 3rd 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, his extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Thomastown.