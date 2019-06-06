Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, June 6

The late Nora Ryan

The death has occurred of Nora Ryan (née Griffin), Ballykillaboy, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Wife of the late Johnny, Nora's passing is deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mags, Catherine and Noreen, sons Andy, Seamie, Seán, Peter and Michael, brothers Mick and Jim, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at her residence from 4 until 8pm. Arriving on Friday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

The late Peter Brennan

The death has occurred of Peter Brennan, 16 Village Court, Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny and late of Loughsullis, Dunnamaggin, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully at Waterford University Hospital on Monday, 3rd June 2019. Pre-deceased by his parents Mattie and Margaret, sister Kathleen (O’Neill), brothers Tom and Larry. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, daughter Margaret, son Denis, son-in-law Gary Rudge, daughter-in-law Ann Marie Hughes, grandchildren Oisin, Bobbie, Conor, Lorcan and Lauren, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his son, Denis’s residence, “Snowhill”, Ennisnag, Co. Kilkenny (R95 AX52) on Friday, 7th June, from 3.00pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Fiacre’s Church, Loughboy, Kilkenny on Saturday, 8th June, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny. House Private please on Saturday morning.