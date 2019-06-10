Kilkenny deaths for Monday, June 10

The late Winifred Fitzpatrick (née Duggan)

The death has occurred of Winifred Fitzpatrick (née Duggan), Maple Court, Two Mile, Athlone, Westmeath and Piltown, Kilkenny, peacefully on the 8th June 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband John, her brothers Séamus (Jim), Edward and Donal, her sisters Imelda, Margo and Angela. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Martina, sons Andrew and Brian, son-in-law Conor, daughters-in-law Marie and Breda, sister Helen, grandchildren Aobh, Alanna, Molly, Jack, Liadh, Eimear, Paddy, Finn and Rowan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence (Maple Court, Two Mile, N37 X275) on Monday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 1-30pm followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. House private on Tuesday, please.

The late Tommy Drennan

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Drennan, Skeard, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Abigail, sons and daughters Dominic, Abigail, Thomas and Gwen, brothers Billy and Dominic, sisters Mary, Catherine, Johanna, Madeline and Eileen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, six adoring grandchildren Evan, Chloe, Zoe, Samuel, Aoife and Anna, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4pm until 7pm. Arriving on Monday at St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

The late Maureen Gannon

The death has occurred of Maureen Gannon (née O'Neill), Sraleagh, Ballyragget, Kilkenny on 7th June 2019- Maureen, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mick), daughter Catherine and Son-in-Law Robert.

Deeply regretted by her son's Jim, Michael, Joe, Pat, Martin and John, daughters Betsy, Ann, Mary, Margaret and Joan, Sisters-in-Law Theresa and Madge, Daughters-in-Law, Sons-in-Law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends R.I.P. Reposing at her home in Sraleagh from 2pm Sunday 9th with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal Monday morning at 10am to St. Patrick's Church Ballyragget arriving at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St Finnan's cemetery Ballyragget.

The late Tom Moloney

The death has occurred of Tom Moloney (Warrington, Kilkenny) June 8th 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of Thomas, Marie, Eddie, Ellie and Richie. He will be deeply missed by his wife and children, brother Ned, sisters Biddy and Chris, his children's spouses and partners, grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny (R95 FH90) from 4pm on Monday (June 10th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Funeral on Tuesday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to St. Michael's Cemetery, Danesfort. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the family's chosen charity. House private please.

The late Richard John Graham Carter, Baunoge, Callan, Kilkenny, peacefully on Thursday 6th June 2019 in the wonderful care of Staff at Castlecomer District Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Mary, daughter Sam, sons Peter, Paul, Cliff and Neil, grandchildren Ben, Hannah, Colin and Charlotte, brother Barry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, Mark, foster children, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny on Monday, 10th June, from 10am. Prayer Service at 11am followed by removal to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork for private cremation.

Marie (Margaret) Dalton

The death has occurred of Marie (Margaret) Dalton, nee Roberts, 28 St. Teresa’s Terrace, Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Friday 7th June 2019. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Robbie and Shane, daughter Fiona, Joe, grandchildren Emily, Jack, Killian, Alannah, Nicole, Chloe and Sophie, daughters-in-law Peggy and Carmel, brother-in-law Seamus, relatives, neighbours and her very special friend Tom O’Hehir.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.15pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran’s Cemetery, Kilkenny.