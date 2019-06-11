Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, June 11

The late Mary O'Rourke

The death has taken place of Mary O'Rourke, Newtown, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, on Sunday 9th of June 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her brother John, sister Margaret, cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Chapel from 5pm on Wednesday with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

The late Winifred Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Winifred Fitzpatrick (née Duggan), Maple Court, Two Mile, Athlone, Westmeath / Piltown, Kilkenny, peacefully on the 8th June 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband John, her brothers Séamus (Jim), Edward and Donal, her sisters Imelda, Margo and Angela. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Martina, sons Andrew and Brian, son-in-law Conor, daughters-in-law Marie and Breda, sister Helen, grandchildren Aobh, Alanna, Molly, Jack, Liadh, Eimear, Paddy, Finn and Rowan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence (Maple Court, Two Mile, N37 X275) on Monday evening from 4pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 1-30pm followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. House private on Tuesday, please.