Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, June 12

The late Sean Purcell

The death has occurred of Sean Purcell, Marymount, Ferrybank and late of Queensway, London, who died on Tuesday, 11th June 2019, peacefully at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre surrounded by his loving family, Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Mary, brother Tommy, sisters Mavis and Anne (Frisby), Sean will be sadly missed by his brother Jim, sisters Kathleen (Murphy), Joan (Dower) and Teresa (O'Shea), brothers-in-law Paddy and Philip, sister-in-law Renne, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Sean will be reposing in Mooncoin Residential Care Centre on Wednesday, 12th June, from 6.30pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday, 13th June, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary O'Rourke

The death has taken place of Mary O'Rourke, Newtown, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, on Sunday 9th of June 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her brother John, sister Margaret, cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Chapel from 5pm on Wednesday with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.