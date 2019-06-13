Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, June 13

The late Betty Anthony (née Dalton)

The death has occurred of Betty Anthony (née Dalton)

Buckstown, Mullinavat, Kilkenny, sister of the late Maurice. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bobby, sons Vincent and Brian, daughter Imelda, brothers Tom, Willie, Jim and John, sister Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00pm until 7.00pm. Arriving on Friday at St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

The late Catherine Brophy

The death has occurred of Catherine Brophy (née Organ), Rathmore Road, Fiddown, Piltown, Kilkenny. Catherine, passed away peacefully in her home on June 12th. Loving wife of Alfie, deeply mourned by her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday (June 13th) from 3.30pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday (June 14th) to Church of The Assumption, Piltown for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday please.

The late Annie Byrne

The death has occurred of Annie Byrne (née Power) of Springhill, Killeshin, Carlow and formerly of Baurnafea, Paulstown Co. Kilkenny, passed away peacefully, on June 12th, 2019, at Waterford University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her loving sister-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow from 5p.m on Friday with Prayers that evening at 8.30p.m. Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30a.m to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Funeral afterwards to Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny for burial.

The late Maurice Connolly

The death has occurred of Maurice Connolly: Goldentown House, Dunanore, Old Ross, Foulksmills, Co. Wexford. 11th June 2019. Maurice, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Anne and father of John & Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving family daughters-in-law Tracy & Stephanie, grandchildren Fionn, Caoimhe, Kealan, Jack, Charlie & Ella, brother Michael, sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm tomorrow, Thursday, 13th June, concluding with rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cushinstown for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday, 14th June, followed by a family Cremation service in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.