Kilkenny deaths for Monday, June 17

The late Tom O'Neill

The death has occurred of Tom O'Neill; Rickersland North, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny on June 16. Tom peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Eileen & father of Marie and Janet, brother of the late Ted. Deeply regretted by his loving family grandchildren Leanne, Liam, Conor, Ryan, Ellen, Darragh, Aodhán, great-grandchild Thorin, brothers Danny & Robert, sisters Rosie, Marie and Lily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 4pm on Tuesday 18th June, concluding with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral to arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Wednesday 19th June, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridget Hayes

The death has occurred of Bridget Hayes (nee Keogh) (7 The Ring, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny) on 14th June 2019, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her family, as was her wishes. Bridget, predeceased by her grandson Robbie and brother Hughey. Much loved wife of Christy, loving mother of Paul, Gerard, Mark, Gary, John and David and mother-in-law to Ciara, Catherine, Julie, Gail and Ann. She will be deeply missed by her husband, sons, sisters Mary and Nancy, brothers Michael and Jimmy, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday (16th June) from 2 o'clock with Rosary tyat 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning to St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Hayes

The death has occurred of Michael Hayes (St. Patrick's Close, Kilkenny) 13th June 2019, unexpectedly, at his home. Michael, sadly missed by his twin brother Oliver, sisters Dinah (Howe), Tessie (Whelan) and Breda (Young), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.



Funeral Arrangements Later