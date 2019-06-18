Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, June 18

The late

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bridie) Everett (née Dooley), Rathkieran, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Wife of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, son Anthony, daughter Judy (Doherty), sister Philomena, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law John, grandchildren Cara, Cillian, Lauren and Doireann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4 until 7pm followed by removal to St. Kevin’s Church, Carrigeen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Hayes

The death has occurred of Michael Hayes (St. Patrick's Close, Kilkenny) 13th June 2019,unexpectedly, at his home. Michael, sadly missed by his twin brother Oliver, sisters Dinah (Howe), Tessie (Whelan) and Breda (Young), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing In Johnston’s Funeral Home on Wednesday (19th June) from 5.30 o’clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o’clock followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran’s Cemetery.

The late

The death has occurred of Johanna (Jo) Holden (née Byrne),Shambough, Rosbercon, Kilkenny in her 90th year, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Richard & sister of the late Maisie, Seanie and Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Mary, grandchildren Rebecca, Richard & Róisín, son-in-law James, sisters Nellie & Peggy, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm tomorrow Tuesday 18th June concluding with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral to arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, for 3pm Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 19th June, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Kathleen Walsh

The death has occurred of Kathleen Walsh (nee Roche), Abbey Park, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Beacheawood House, Manor Kilbride, Blessington, Co. Wicklow and Beechcroft Lodge, Lower Newrath, Waterford, who died on Monday 17th June 2019 at home, Kathleen will be sadly missed by her husband George, daughter Nicola (Macdermott), son-in-law Stephen, grandchildren Grace and Ella, sisters Eileen (Forrestal) and Maura (McGee), brothers-in-law Johnny and Eugene, nephew Gerard, niece Ann (Vaughan) extended family, neighbours and friends.

Kathleen will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday 20th June from 5.45pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Friday, 21st June, at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joan Walsh

The death has occurred of Joan Walsh, Ballinamona, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Monday, 17th June 2019, peacefully at St. Patrick's Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Jack and Nora, brothers Peter, Michael, Christopher and Denis, sisters Mary and Gretta, Joan will be sadly missed by her sister Monica (Coughlan), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Joan will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday, 18th June from 5.15pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, Requiem Mass on Wednesday 19th June at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.