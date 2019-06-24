Kilkenny deaths for Monday, June 24

The late Patrick (Paddy) Duggan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Duggan, 20 Kildalton Close, Piltown, Kilkenny / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Patrick died peacefully on 20th June 2019. Memorial Service at 11am on Friday, 28th June 2019, in The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Carrick-on-Suir (E32 HD53). Cremation arrangements later.

The late Bridget (Bridgie) Farrell

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridgie) Farrell (nee Hurst) (St. Mary's Court, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Clonmullen and Castleview Park, Edenderry, Co. Offaly) 22nd June 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Bridget (Bridgie), beloved wife of Joe and much loved mother of Jacqui and Gerry, sadly missed by her husband and family, sister Theresa, son-in-law Gaetano, daughter-in-law Clare, grandchildren Luca, Adam, Kayleigh, Caitlin and Orla, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Gerry's home at Blanchvilles Park, Clifden Co. Kilkenny (R95 AH 58) on Monday, 24th June, from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Gowran, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday please.

The late Luke Mullins

The death has taken place of Luke Mullins, Standhouse Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Doninga, Goresbridge, Kilkenny and Galway Racecourse. Captain (Retd) Luke Mullins, Standhouse Road, Newbridge - 21st June 2019 peacefully in his 98th year at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his wife Rita (Ryan), son David (Lexington, Ky) and daughter Catherine (in infancy). Very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Jane and Mary and son Eric (Kilchreest), daughter-in-law Esther, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren: Aaron, Lorna, Ziva, Dara, Sheena, Grainne, Robert, Chase, Luke, Niamh and Fiachra and partners Ben, Sarah, Craig and Lynsey. Great-grandson Luke, sister-in-law Maureen, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The late Bridget (Bride) Blessington

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bride) Blessington (née Kelly)

9 Fr. Campion Place, Danesfort, Kilkenny and late of Suttonsrath Jenkinstown. Wife of the late John. Predeceased by her sisters Mary Kelly and Nell (Bennett) and niece Marie Herbert. Deeply regretted by her brother Mick, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her nephew, Finbar Kelly, Pidgeon Park, Danesfort, on this Saturday evening from 4 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Michael's Church, Danesfort, at 2.30 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Dunmore Cemetery.

Rest in Peace

Removal to Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge, arriving at 5pm on Monday. Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.