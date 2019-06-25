Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, June 25

The late Bea McConville

The death has taken place of Bea McConville (nee Brady), Low Street, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Hennaberry's Cross, Dunmore, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Frank. Sadly missed by her daughter Helen, sons Harold and Paul, Grandson Alejandro, daughters-in-law Irene and May, nieces Margaret and Mary Brady, nephews Peter and Eamon and extended family and friends.

Reposing at St. Columba's Hospital, Mortuary, Thomastown from 5pm on Tuesday, 25th of June, with rosary and Vigil prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 26th of June, at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by burial in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. Family flowers only please, donations to Kidney Research, donations box will be provided. House is private please.

The late Sr Clement O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Sr. Clement O'Reilly, Abbeyleix, Laois and late of Paulstown, Kilkenny. On the Feast of Corpus Christi in her 101st year peacefully in the loving care of the staff and her Brigidine Sisters in Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy. Deeply regreted by her brother Christy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, her friends, carer Marie and the Brigidine Sisters.

Reposing in the Convent Chapel adjoining the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix from 2pm to 6pm on Tuesday 25th of June. Removal to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in the Brigidine Sisters Cemetery.