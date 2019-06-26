Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, June 26

The late Phil Lenehan

The death has occurred of Phil Lenehan (4 Whitegate Lawn, Freshford Road, Kilkenny) 25th June 2019, in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Phil, beloved husband of the late Chris and much loved father of Liam, Helen, Philip and Pat, sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Martin, daughters-in-law Caroline, Orla and Shona, grandchildren Leah, Kate, Róisín, Anna, Claire, Tom and Andrew, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny on Wednesday (26th June) from 4 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church, arriving for 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Mamie Fenlon

The death has occurred of Margaret (Mamie) Fenlon (née Murphy), Coolroe, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Mamie died peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny and her loving family. Sadly missed by her daughters Deirdre, Siobhán and Ciarra and her son Eamon, her grandchidren, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her husband Ned.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh from 2pm on Thursday afternoon. Removal at 6.45pm on Thursday evening to arrive at Duiske Abbey at 7 o clock. Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday morning followed by burial in Calvary cemetery.

The late James Kirwan

The death has occurred of James Kirwan, Scartnamore, Glenmore, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son John, daughter Michelle, brother Tom, son-in-law John, grandchildren Kelsey, Alisha, Sean and Fionn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 7.00pm until 9.00pm. Arriving on Thursday at St. James’ Church, Glenmore for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.

The late Nancy Shalloe

The death has occurred of Nancy Shalloe (née Walsh), Hillside View, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her husband Danny, sister Margaret, and brother Liam. Nancy will be sadly missed by her daughters Maura and Suzanne, grandchildren Sinéad, Margaret, Annie, Paul and Danielle, great granddaughter Hannah, sons-in-law Kevin and Luke, sisters Carmel, Mary and Josephine, brothers Seamus and P.J., brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Wednesday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.