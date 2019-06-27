Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, June 27

The late Michael Bergin

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Bergin (Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny) 26th June 2019, peacefully, at his home, Michael (Mick), beloved husband of Teresa and much loved father of Michael, Nicky, Peter, Noel and Paul, sadly missed by his wife and family, brother John, sister Gretta, daughters-in-law Pauline, Ann, Louise and Mem, grandchildren Alison, Michael, Ruth, Maeve, Mary, Catherine, Rosie, Paddy and John Paul, great-grandson Joe, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home on Friday (28th June) from 4 o’clock with Funeral Prayers at 6 o’clock followed by removal to St. John’s Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran’s Cemetery. House private please.

The late Dick Duggan

The death has occurred of Dick Duggan, Ballinakill, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Dick passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Richard. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, daughters Ann Marie, Marj, Trish and Linda, sons Darren, Jack, Andrew and Jason, his brothers Pakie, Billy and Johnny, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 adoring grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Saturday at St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat, for requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to ‘Waterford Hospice’.

The late Dominic (Doc) Power

The death has occurred of Dominic (Doc) Power (102 Newpark Close, Kilkenny) 25th June 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Dominic (Doc), pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Mary, brother Michael and sisters Peggy, Marie, Ann-Marie and Gina, sadly missed by his brothers Frank and Ollie, sisters Breda, Geraldine and Cindy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (27th June) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.