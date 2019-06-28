Kilkenny deaths for Friday, June 28

The late Kathleen Dalton

The death has taken place of Kathleen Dalton (nee Aiston), Skough, Owning, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, 26th June, 2019. Reposing at The Little Sisters Nursing Home, Ferrybank, Waterford, on Saturday (29th June) from 4pm with removal at 6pm to Owning Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday (30th June) at 10am followed by burial in Faugheen Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Ann Kilcoyne

The death has occurred of Ann Kilcoyne, Oranmore, Galway and formerly Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital and Kilkenny). 27th June 2019 (with great serenity and peace), at home in the loving care of her dear friend Patsy, predeceased by her brother Noel and parents James and Frances; sadly missed by her devoted family Patsy, Mairead and Clare, brothers Seamus and Laurie, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Brendan Day and to Anns dedicated carers over the years.

Reposing at home ("Shalom") tomorrow, Friday, 28th June, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore Saturday, 29th June, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only but prayers in abundance.