Kilkenny deaths for Monday, July 1

The late Tom Brennan

The death has occurred of Tom Brennan, Ballycuddihy, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny and Ballycallan, Kilkenny. He died peacefully at his residence on Sunday, 30th June 2019. Pre-deceased by his father Martin. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his loving wife Carmel, his adored children Katie, Mark and James, his mother Noreen, brothers Pat, Martin and Michael, sisters Marie, Joan and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, mother-in-law Kathleen Doyle, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence (R95 WE28) on Monday from 4pm until 8pm. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycallan for Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private please on Wednesday morning.

The late Jack Bolger

The death has occurred of Jack Bolger, Barrow Lane, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Jack died, peacefully, on Sunday morning, 30th June, in the care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin and also in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his sisters Berry Ware and Sr. Assumpta Bolger and his brother Jim.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, his daughters Orla and Shearon, his sons Damien, Conor and Eoin, his sons-in-law, Johnny and Hoby, his daughter-in-law Helen and his seven grandchildren, Romany, Ava, Abbie, Sean, Darcy, Aisling and Eimear. His sister Kay, his brother-in-law Freddie, his many nieces and nephews, his relatives and many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh (Eircode R95 D853) from 2:30pm to 7:45pm on Tuesday 2nd July. Prayers at 6pm on Tuesday with removal at 7:45pm to arrive at Duiske Abbey at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday 3rd July, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny.

The late Michael Kelly

The death has occurred of Michael Kelly, Kellymount, Paulstown, Kilkenny. He was predeceased by his son Stephen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, his sons Noel and Brendan, daughter Martina (Carroll), daughters-in-law Josephine and Amanda, son-in-law Bill and his 10 grandchildren. His brothers and sisters, sister-in-law Joan, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends and neighbours.

Reposing in his family home (Eircode: R95W2W5) from 2.30pm on Monday 1st July, with rosary at 8pm. Removal from his family home on Tuesday 2nd July at 10.45, to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown. House private on Tuesday morning please.

The late Richard (Dick) O'Connell

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) O'Connell (Rathcash, Clifden, Co. Kilkenny) 28th June 2019, at his home, following an accident, Richard (Dick), beloved husband of Claire and loving dad of Jack, Abby and Erin, sadly missed by his heartbroken family, mother Mary, brothers Murt, Paddy, John and Michael, sister Annamarie, parents-in-law John and Shirley, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later