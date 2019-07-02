Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, July 2

The late Julia Carroll

The death has occurred of Julia Carroll (née Fitzpatrick), Donaguile, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family.

Prececeased by her husband Bill, daughter-in-law Catherine, brothers Dan and Paddy, sisters Mary, Bridie and Nancy. Julia will be greatly missed by her sister Eileen (Coughlan), children Fr. Dan, Jim, Ann, John, Martin and Catherine, grandchildren Liam, Síle, Aisling, Michael, Eoin, Catriona, Dónal, Griffin, and Peter, daughters-in-law Treasa and Trish, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home in Donaguile (R95 VHR8). Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Tuesday at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to SOS Castlecomer & Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The late Bobby Gibbs

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Gibbs (2 Greensbridge, Kilkenny) 1st July 2019, peacefully, at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Robert (Bobby), beloved son of the late Tom and Mary Gibbs, brother of the late Peggy, Paddy and Clare, deeply regretted by his brothers Frank and John, sister Mary (Henderson), brother-in-law Pat, sisters-in-law Eileen and Maureen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (2nd July) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock, followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Dick Morrissey

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Morrissey, Berkley Lawn (formerly Dangan), Thomastown, Kilkenny. Dick died on Sunday, 30 June 2019, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. He is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Aileen and children Ciara and Jamie, brother Michael, aunt Gobnait, niece, nephews, in-laws in Ireland, Scotland and Australia, cousins, relatives and friends

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Mortuary, Thomastown, from 6.30pm on Tuesday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by interment in St Mary's New cemetery.

The late Richard (Dick) O'Connell

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) O'Connell (Rathcash, Clifden, Co. Kilkenny) 28th June 2019, at his home, following an accident, Richard (Dick), beloved husband of Claire and loving dad of Jack, Abby and Erin, sadly missed by his heartbroken family, mother Mary, brothers Murt, Paddy, John and Michael, sister Annamarie, parents-in-law John and Shirley, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home in Rathcash (R95 F651) on Wednesday (3rd July) from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock with Rosary at 6 o'clock. House private on Wednesday until 4 o’clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Colman's Church, Clara. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Jack Bolger

The death has occurred of Jack Bolger, Barrow Lane, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Jack died, peacefully, on Sunday morning, 30th June, in the care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin and also in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his sisters Berry Ware and Sr. Assumpta Bolger and his brother Jim.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, his daughters Orla and Shearon, his sons Damien, Conor and Eoin, his sons-in-law, Johnny and Hoby, his daughter-in-law Helen and his seven grandchildren, Romany, Ava, Abbie, Sean, Darcy, Aisling and Eimear. His sister Kay, his brother-in-law Freddie, his many nieces and nephews, his relatives and many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh (Eircode R95 D853) from 10:00am to 7:45pm on Tuesday 2nd July. Prayers at 6:00pm on Tuesday with removal at 7:45pm to arrive at Duiske Abbey at 8:00pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday 3rd July, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny.