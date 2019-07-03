Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, July 3

The late John Proctor

The death has occurred of John Proctor, Bauntha, Callan, Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on Sunday 30th June, 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Home, Kilmoganny, on Wednesday from 5.30pm. Funeral Prayers at 7.00pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

The late Julia Carroll

The death has occurred of Julia Carroll (née Fitzpatrick), Donaguile, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family. Prececeased by her husband Bill, daughter-in-law Catherine, brothers Dan and Paddy, sisters Mary, Bridie and Nancy. Julia will be greatly missed by her sister Eileen (Coughlan), children Fr. Dan, Jim, Ann, John, Martin and Catherine, grandchildren Liam, Síle, Aisling, Michael, Eoin, Catriona, Dónal, Griffin, and Peter, daughters-in-law Treasa and Trish, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home in Donaguile (R95 VHR8). Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Tuesday at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to SOS Castlecomer & Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team (Donation Box in Church).