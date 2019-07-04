Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, July 4

The late Sheila Treacy

The death has occurred of Sheila Treacy (nee Aylward) (Ballinamona, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny) 3rd July 2019, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Sheila, loving wife of Michael and much loved mother of Brendan, Kevin and Michelle, sadly missed by her husband and family, brothers John, Richie, Jimmy, Michael, Philip and Podgie, sisters Marion and Nellie, beloved son-in-law and daughters-in-law Stephen, Claire and Jane, beloved grandchildren Darragh, Ronan, Sadie and Caoimhe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballinamona (R95 VA 07) on Thursday (4th July) from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. House private on Friday please. Flowers welcome but a donation, if desired, can be made to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late John Proctor

The death has occurred of John Proctor, Bauntha, Callan, Kilkenny, peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on Sunday 30th June, 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Home, Kilmoganny, on Wednesday from 5.30pm. Funeral Prayers at 7.00pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.