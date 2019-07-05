Kilkenny deaths for Friday, July 5

The late Nance Prendergast

The death has occurred of Nance Prendergast (née Bolger), 20 High Street, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny who taught many people in the town to sing and was deeply involved involved in amateur dramatics all her life and in The Tops of The town.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, mother of Peter, Tommy, Rose, Frankie, Liz and Johnny, sister of John, sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brother, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday (4th July) from 6pm and on Friday (5th July) from 1pm, followed by removal at 6.15pm to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, arriving for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (6th July) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch.

The late Bill Brennan

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Brennan, 6 Rosemount Newpark Drive, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and late Clashacrow Freshford.Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford. Pre-deceased by his brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Siobhán (Teahan) Killarney, sister Marie, brother Michael, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford, on Saturday evening from 4 o'clock with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning in St. Lachtain's Church at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to M.S.A. Trust (donation box in church).