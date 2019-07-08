Kilkenny deaths for Monday, July 8

The late Breda Darcy

The death has occurred of Breda Darcy (nee Doyle) (Thomas Moore Road, Walkinstown and formerly of Turf Market, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny) – July 6, 2019, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at Millbrook Manor Nursing Home, Saggart, Breda, beloved wife of the late William (Bill) and loving mother of Marie, Bernie, Billy, Eugene, Pat and Joanie; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sister Carmel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday from 8.00pm to 9.30pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 78 Walkinstown Road, (opposite Supervalu). Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Assumption of the BVM, Walkinstown arriving for 11.30am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors, Walkinstown Road / Tallaght Village Ph: 01 4555121.

The late John Morrissey

The death has occurred of John Morrissey, Closgregg, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of St Mullins).

John, pre-deceased by his devoted wife Maggie, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family; sadly missed by his daughter Brigid, sons Michael, Seán and Gerry, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Breda, Majella and Lorraine, grandchildren, brother Moling, sisters Mary and Breda, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode; R95 XR22) from 2pm on Monday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The late Mick Butler

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Butler (Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, late of Kilkenny and the Horse and Jockey Inn, Naas) July 5th, 2019 (peacefully) in St Vincent’s Hospital surrounded by his family, Michael (Mick), beloved husband of Monica, loving father of Dave, Micheál and John; Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, his sister Alice, brother Peter, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing Sunday (July 7th) in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 2pm to 4pm. Removal Monday to St Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.

The late Kevin Egan

The death has occurred of Kevin Egan (Drakelands Lower, Kilkenny). July 5th 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Peggy) and much loved father of Esther, Kathleen, Geraldine, Ollie and Kevin Jnr. He will be deeply missed by his daughters and sons, brother Jim, sisters Chris and Mary, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 4.30p.m. on Monday (July 7th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Tuesday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Rosary on Sunday at 6.30p.m. in Hehir's Funeral Home.