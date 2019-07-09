Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, July 9

The late Breda Darcy

The death has occurred of Breda Darcy (nee Doyle) (Thomas Moore Road, Walkinstown and formerly of Turf Market, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny) – July 6, 2019, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at Millbrook Manor Nursing Home, Saggart, Breda, beloved wife of the late William (Bill) and loving mother of Marie, Bernie, Billy, Eugene, Pat and Joanie; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sister Carmel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday from 8.00pm to 9.30pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 78 Walkinstown Road, (opposite Supervalu). Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Assumption of the BVM, Walkinstown arriving for 11.30am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery.

The late Paddy Phelan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Phelan, Dournane, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his brother Andrew and Nellie, brothers James, Tom and John, sisters Noreen, Kathleen and Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving on Wednesday at The Church of the Assumption Mooncoin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the old cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.