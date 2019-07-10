Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, July 10

The late Mixie O'Brien

The death has occurred of Michael (Mixie) O'Brien, Raheen, Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford and formerly of Dournane Road, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny, loving and much loved father of Anthony and Joe. Will be sadly missed by his brothers Jim. Seany, Teddy, Tom, Bob & Martin, sisters, Mary, Kitty and Margaret, daughters-in-law, Elaine and Rachel, grandchild, Aine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday evening at 5pm with removal at 6pm to Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunhill. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John O'Shea

The death has taken place of John O'Shea, Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer and former Resident of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Peacefully at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Mary, brothers Paddy and William, and sister Janie. John will be sadly missed by his brothers James and Martin, sisters-in-law Alice and Ann, brothers-in-law James and Martin, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 3pm on Wednesday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Wednesday evening at 7.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.