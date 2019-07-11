Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, July 11

The late Johnny Nolan

The death has taken place of John (Johnny) Nolan, 22 Green View, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny and formerly Kilmanahan. Johnny died peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny earlier today (Wednesday). Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen and his daughter Patricia, his brothers Patsy, Christy and Andy, his sisters Chris, Kit and Biddy, his brothers and sisters in law, his nieces, nephews relatives and many friends. Johnny was pre deceased by his brother Jim. Reposing in Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 2pm on Thursday. Rosary and prayers at 6.30pm.

Removal and prayers at 9.45am on Friday followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Gowran for 11 o clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael (Mixie) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Michael (Mixie) O'Brien, Raheen, Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford & formerly of Dournane Road, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny, loving and much loved father of Anthony & Joe. Will be sadly missed by his brothers Jim. Seany, Teddy, Tom, Bob & Martin, sisters, Mary, Kitty & Margaret, daughters-in-law, Elaine & Rachel, grandchild, Aine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday evening at 5pm with removal at 6pm to Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunhill. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.