Kilkenny deaths for Friday, July 12

The late Catherine (Kitty) Kearney

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Kearney (nee Lanigan) 14, Larchfield, Kilkenny, July 11th 2019, at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Ollie and much loved mother of Declan, Rhonda and David. She will be deeply missed by her husband, sons, daughter, sister Joan (Kerwick), grandsons Edward and Callum, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10.15am followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church for 11am. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery.