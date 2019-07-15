Kilkenny deaths for Monday, July 15

The late Dr Brede Flanagan

The death has occurred of Dr Brede Flanagan (née Murphy) Late of Banagher, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, died 13 July 2019, peacefully, at St Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. Wife of the late Dr Denis and loving mother of John, Michael, Pamela and Catherine. Brothers Michael and Billy, sister Sr Catherine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son's house, Main Street, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, on Monday from 4pm followed by removal at 7pm to Piltown Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Holden

The death has occurred of John Holden, Lickawn, Piltown, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Annie and son Tom. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Margot and Carmel, daughter-in-law Pamela, son-in-law Jimmy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday (July 14th) from 5 o'clock to 9 o' clock. Arriving at Church of The Assumption, Templeorum on Monday (July 15th) for funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning, please.

The late Katie Looby

The death has occurred of Katie Looby, Garrylawn, Crosspatrick, Via Thurles, Co. Kilkenny. July 13th 2019. Peacefully in the wonderful care of The Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspartick, in her 101st year. Sadly mourned by Michael and Christina Looby (Coolkerry, Rathdowney) and her dear friend Mary Harte, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's funeral home, Rathdowney on Monday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12noon in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.