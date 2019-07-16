Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, July 16

The late Dr Brede Flanagan

The death has occurred of Dr Brede Flanagan (née Murphy) Late of Banagher, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, died 13 July 2019, peacefully, at St Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. Wife of the late Dr Denis and loving mother of John, Michael, Pamela and Catherine. Brothers Michael and Billy, sister Sr Catherine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son's house, Main Street, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, on Monday from 4pm followed by removal at 7pm to Piltown Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Eamon Ninja Hayes

The death has taken place of Eamon (Ninja) Hayes, 12 St Joseph’s Road, Kilkenny. He died peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny on Saturday surrounded by his loving wife, Kathleen; son Adam and the rest of his family

Reposing at his home this evening, Monday from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Canice’s Church for 11am Requiem mass. Burial afterwards in St Kieran’s cemetery