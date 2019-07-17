Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, July 17

The late Christine (Chris) Phelan (nee Hogan)

The death has occurred of Christine (Chris) Phelan (nee Hogan) (1 John's Court, Kilkenny and formerly of Wolfe Tone Street) 15th July 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Christine (Chris), beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Martin and Mary, sadly missed by her son and daughter, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Brian, Mark, Shane, Louise and Lauren, sister-in-law Frances, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (17th July) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Adrian Murphy

The death has occurred of Adrian Murphy, (Maudlin St., Kilkenny) 4th June 2019, unexpectedly, at his home in London, beloved son of the late Bob and Gretta Murphy and loving brother of Mary, Frank, Anne, Robert, Majella and the late John and Rita, sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Saturday (20th July) from 11 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 12.30 o'clock followed by removal (via Maudlin Street) to St. Kieran's Cemetery where Adrian will be laid to rest with his parents.